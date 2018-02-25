Constance Hall's stern message about Married at First Sight's Davina.

Married At First Sight’s Davina has been labelled a slew of names ever since she tried to pursue a relationship with another woman’s husband on national television.

But in the wake of the significant backlash against her, many of us have found ourselves questioning whether her on-screen actions, accurately portrayed or not, permit abuse from the public of this intensity.

Constance Hall thinks not, and has recently voiced her opinion on Instagram.

“Online bullying is not ok. Online bullying is not ok. Online bullying is not ok,” Hall began.

“Unless? Online bullying is not ok. But what if she deserves it? Online bullying is not ok. Online bullying is not ok,” she continued.

“Davina off Married at First Site (sic) doesn’t have to be your cup of tea, you don’t have to like her, or approve her actions.”