Warning: This article contains information about domestic violence, child abuse and murder which may be distressing for some readers.

1. Doctors told Yvette and Mali they should terminate their pregnancy. Then they had a “perfectly healthy” baby girl.

Victorian couple Yvette and Mali were thrilled to learn they were expecting a baby daughter. But everything changed when tests revealed their unborn daughter had chromosomal abnormalities.

Doctors advised the couple terminate their "miracle" pregnancy.

"Here you are at 45, finally pregnant naturally, and everything collapses," Yvette told 7 News.

Two separate tests on their daughter had came back positive for Trisomy 18, or Edwards Syndrome, a condition which causes severe developmental delays. The devastated couple said they were told the condition was "incompatible with life" and their daughter would not survive.

But despite recommendations from their doctor, Yvette and Mali continued with the pregnancy.

"Even if she's sick, even if she only has one hour to live, we wanted her to have love for that one hour," Yvette says of their reasoning to carry her baby to term.

She was "petrified" that she would lose her baby on the day she went into labour, but the parents were shocked to discover their daughter - who they named Ella - was perfectly healthy and, in a rare case, the tests had been wrong.

Ten months on, the couple - who say they were "very angry" for a long time after Ella's arrival - are now urging people to seek second medical opinions if ever they are unsure.

Mamamia advises patients speak to their doctor or specialist before making any medical decisions.

2. An Adelaide man has pleaded guilty to murdering his partner and her two young children in 2016.