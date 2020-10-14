ROADTEST: 'I tried a DIY henna brow kit at home. Here's what happened.'

I’ve never had my brows done by a professional. Growing up in the nineties, I was bombarded by images of women with tadpole brows (I’m looking at you, Gwen, Drew and Tyra), aunties with brow tattoos that turned a fun shade of blueish-green and heard stories about visits to the salon where the brow tints always came out way too red.

So basically I had it in my head from a young age that if you left your brows in the hands of someone else, there was a chance they might screw them up. Great! No thank you.

Watch: How to achieve the perfect brows. Post continues below.



Video via Mamamia

Fast forward to 2020. I’ve been a makeup artist for over a decade and in complete charge of how my brows look, but I’ve also run the gamut of testing ALL the products for longevity and colour pay-off - because while I don’t wear makeup everyday, I do want my brows to look a little more done. Like, just a touch more colour and I’d be happy.

The past year I’ve been using a Maybelline peel-off gel tint but it only lasts a few days thanks to double-cleansing, so it’s definitely time to step things up with something longer lasting. So I did some Googling and deduced that henna is basically the grown-up version of my peel-off tint, lasting two to four weeks.

Enter: an at-home henna kit.

In a twist of fate, I received a package from the brand Brow Code to celebrate their launch into Mecca and inside the package was their Indus Valley Henna Kit.

Game on.

The set came with a cleanser and exfoliating cream to prep (no one likes flaky brows), five capsules of dark brown henna powder, rose water to mix with the henna, an oil for aftercare, a little mixing tub and an angled brush for application.