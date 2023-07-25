'I deserve the same name as my kids.' Famous divorced women on why they keep their husband's surnames.

The choice to keep a husband's surname after divorce is not a decision made lightly.

But it's all too common.

From singers Tina Turner and Faith Hill to Joni Mitchell, along with actresses Susan Sarandon and Demi Moore, these women became known for their surnames from a previous marriage.

And in some of these cases, the women have been accused of 'stealing' the men's names. Tina Turner's controversial ex-husband Ike Turner even once said in an interview "I was the one who turned her into Tina Turner."

But is changing a name all that simple when a woman's children and business get involved?

Nadia Bartel split from footy star Jimmy Bartel in mid-2019, and she's decided to address why she's keeping her surname. “I cannot tell you how many times I get asked this question,” she said in a TikTok video.

“I don’t have to answer this question. But I’m just so sick of the question being thrown at me."

“The fact of the matter is I want the same surname as my two small boys. I’m very traditional like that. I don’t see why I have to have a different name for my small children because my marriage ended.”

Bartel did not mince her words in response to some of the criticism she's copped for keeping her surname.

“I have had Bartel for such a time now, and I just look at it as the last name of my two boys, and I don’t know why all of you care so much about it and why I still need to be trolled about it today, and it was four years ago when my marriage ended.”

Phoebe Burgess raised a similar argument in response to her not altering her surname following her divorce from ex-husband, Sam Burgess.

“I drop my kids off to school every day, and I’ve got a big sign on my car that says ‘Burgess’, and we are the three Burgess’ because that’s their name, so I deserve to be the same name as my kids,” she said on Mamamia's No Filter.