32 women share the most disrespectful thing someone’s done in their house.

We've all have at least one person come into our home that we later regret inviting over. Whether they were rude, annoying or straight up disgusting - guests can seriously lack manners sometimes.

Today we asked 32 women to tell us about the most disrespectful thing someone has done at their house. And wow...

Sit down, grab some tea (or wine) and have a read.

These are a lot.

"A friend had too many drinks and urinated on my very large and just cleaned and folded pile of clothes. He hasn’t come over since." - Lily.

"My mother-in-law once told me my curtains needed washing. She took them down and started washing them while I was dishing up dinner." - Anna.

"My father-in-law stayed over for a few nights and left skid marks on my sheets." - Lucy.

"Does my husband (long time ex!) having an affair with my best friend count? She was living with us at the time after she left her husband. Pretty disrespectful methinks." - Jackie.

"I let my brother stay at my house while I went to work and he had a girl over from Tinder. They then had sex on my bed and then in the shower in my ensuite. The bathroom was flooded and clothes were everywhere. Could have at least used my guest bed and bathroom." - Kate.

"My children have destroyed anything of value.. so RUDE." - Mary.

"I had a real estate agent have an open house in my rental which I was moving out of without telling me. I then got an email berating me for the mess I’d left for the inspection even though they didn’t tell me it was happening! I had my undies hanging up to dry that day and felt violated." - Emma.

"A friend of my dad's left a used condom on the main vanity in our bathroom." - Jane.