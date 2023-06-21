How to conquer dirty talk without feeling totally, completely awkward.

Lady in the streets, hornbag in the sheets, and like any true-to-form Gemini it’s all about communication for me and ALL THE WORDS OF AFFIRMATION.

And I do mean all.

I’m talking about *dirty talk*. The spiciest way to turn up the dial on your sex life.

“To put it simply, dirty talk is any kind of language that you’re using during sex,” sex and relationships coach Georgia Grace told Mamamia.

“For some people, that might be really explicit about what they're wanting to do to their partner or how they want to be touched, or it may involve more of a roleplay situation – so some people may want to be called 'mummy' or 'daddy' or another kind of name.

“Then there are a few different subsets, like praise kink, which is telling someone how amazing they are, how good they are and how much you appreciate them, and just making them feel really good about themselves through compliments.”

But while I’m a top fan, I get that dirty talk can be a little bit awkward.

“A lot of people are really curious about bringing dirty talk into their sexual experiences but one of the main reasons they don't is because it can feel clunky and weird,” Georgia explained. “Especially if they're going from speaking with their partner about paying bills and what they're going to have for dinner, and then they get into bed and want to be called a ‘dirty little slut’.