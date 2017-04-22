A porn star shares her secret guide for dirty talk and it's very... descriptive.

If you’re anything like me, there is probably nothing that will make you freeze like a deer in headlights in the bedroom more than the following four words..

“Talk ‘dirty’ to me.”

Now I know everyone was blown away when I turned on my dirty talk in one of the episodes of The Prude And The Pornstar, I made it all seem so easy. But believe me dirty talking is very much something that has never come naturally to me. So if I can do it, so can you!

As you’re progressing through my guide take your time on each point. This is one sexual skill where you can use a lack of confidence to your advantage with a few very clever ideas, but the real key is being comfortable in your skin.

LISTEN: Madison gives some tips on how to get out of your sex rut. (Post continues...)



First thing's first, let's learn to unleash your inner sex kitten. Dirty talking is more about the tone, the speed and the way you say it, not so much about what you say - that comes later. Start with your breathing, take slow long breathes, start to savour each breathe like how you would savour a delicious smell.

Once you’ve done that several times you should start to feel yourself getting in sex kitten territory. Now add sounds to your breathe. Things like “hmmm” “ahh” “oohh”, purr the sounds out, focus on the vibrations, on how the sounds feel.

Next we need to play with the tones, changing your pitch to some high notes inter mingled with long languishing low tones and a lot of breathe. Think how Marilyn Monroe would sound in yoga class.

Now let's play with words

Adding in words can be tricky. And I recommend practising this next step out of the bedroom. You need to start imagining that you are devouring each word like it’s a delicious meal, savouring each syllable. Letting it roll off your tongue with each breathe. I used some very unsexy words to learn this technique, my favourites are words like 'watermelon', 'prostitute' or your partner's name - pick a word that feels right for you.