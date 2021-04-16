How can you tell if your skin is purging or breaking out? We ask an expert.

Your skin. She's a temperamental little thing, isn't she? And while it's easy to know when you need to up your moisture game or pull back on the acids, there's one thing that can be a bit confusing: breakouts.

Knowing why your face has suddenly been blessed with a party of pimples can be tricky to work out. Like, is it the new skincare products causing your skin to purge? Is it just your normal breakout? Cause you've been lazy with cleansing? Is it your hormones? IT'S THE HORMONES, RIGHT?

So, which is it? We've pulled in an expert to find out.

We spoke to dermatologist Dr Cara McDonald from Complete Skin Specialists and asked her how to tell the difference between skin purging and breakouts.

What is skin purging?

You know when you treat yourself to some swanky new skincare products, only to find your skin just chucks a full on tanty and starts breaking out? Yeah? Sucks.

This is a skin purge, friend.

"Skin purging refers to an acne-like breakout which occurs upon commencement of new active skincare ingredients that increase skin cell turnover," explains Dr McDonald.

"Certain active ingredients will accelerate skin cell turnover resulting in faster shedding of cells on the surface which may also present as peeling or dryness," she said.

"Within the hair follicles though, the skin cells can clog up the pores resulting in a blockage and inflammation, similar to that seen in acne."

While it sounds like a 10/10 s**t time, a skin purge can actually have a heap of positive benefits to your skin. No, really! Would we make things up? You just gotta ride it out, friend.

What are the benefits of a skin purge?

A skin purge basically helps remove all the dirt and grime that’s hanging out beneath the surface of your skin - everything pretty much gets pushed to the surface.

This is a good thing. A very good thing, indeed.

Cause while a new product might seem like it's 'making' your skin break out, it's actually doing you a solid - so lay off it and let it do its job, ok?

"Skin purging occurs as your skin adjusts to the new products," explains Dr McDonald. "Following this though, the renewed skin with improved cell turnover will have a fresh, clearer, more luminous appearance with less congestion."

See, told you it comes good!