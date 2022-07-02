Choosing 'Max's song' and based on a true story: 8 things you didn't know about Stranger Things.

ICYMI: Netflix's hit show, Stranger Things has finally dropped its penultimate season's final episodes, and we're both ridiculously excited to get bingeing on the whopping four-hour-ish long, two-part finale; and filled with dread at the thought of it finishing up for another year or so.

But, before we get stuck into it, we thought we'd take a look behind-the-scenes of our favourite series - including everything that happened in the past few years it took to shoot and edit.

A dedication of sorts.

Watch: The trailer for Stranger Things 4 - Volume 2. Post continues below.



Video via Netflix.

From method acting, to the stars director-set homework, here are the eight things you probably didn't know about Stranger Things.

And rest assured, there'll be absolutely no spoilers included.

... Not at least without warning.

Sadie Sink did a form of method acting to get into the mind of Max.

If you were wondering just how Sadie Sink plays her character Max so beautifully, you may have her use of the method acting technique to thank for it.

Speaking to the LA Times, Sadie Sink explained that she kept a journal where she explored Max's thoughts and feelings over the course of the season to really understand what her character was going through.

"For a few minutes every night, I’d look at a specific scene and write about it from Max’s perspective," she said.

"[It's] a common thing you do in theatre school growing up."