Did The Block's Ronnie and Georgia really cheat? We went digging for the official answer.

On Tuesday night, The Block had a major, very big, hugely important ‘cheating’ scandal.

We know this because a) the promos told us as much, b) the music had very dark and mysterious undertones and c) there were many tears and shots of sad faces. Also, we knew it wasn’t quite a ‘cheating’ scandal, because ‘cheating’ was used in inverted commas, and inverted commas always equal lies. (Sort of.)

So what was it all about?

Earlier this week, Perth-based couple Ronnie and Georgia were accused of copying the interior designs of a Melbourne-based store when completing their children’s bedroom back in week three.

According to judge Shaynna Blaze, the room had the perfect amount of whimsy and later won Ronnie and Georgia both the challenge and a cool $10,000 for their efforts.

But following an Instagram discovery by their fellow contestants, the high-achieving couple were being called out and labelled as cheaters.

“OK, I’ve got to say something,” Georgia told the group after an emergency meeting was called to discuss the cheating-scandal-that-wasn’t-actually-a-cheating-scandal-at-all. “I have got to defend myself here. I am highly passionate about that bedroom I did,” she said.