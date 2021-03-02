Hilaria and Alec Baldwin have welcomed baby number 6, 5 months after baby number 5.

This post deals with pregnancy loss and might be triggering for some readers.



Hilaria and Alec Baldwin appear to have welcomed baby number six, just five months after the birth of their fifth child, Eduardo.

The couple have not officially announced the new addition or addressed speculation, but various 'sources' confirmed the baby to media publications after confusion over a photo uploaded to Instagram.

This seems suss, but the internet has taken it and run. And the photo shared by Hilaria definitely shows something is going on.

Hilaria, 37, captioned the image of her with her kids "7", with a heart emoji. The photo includes her five known children and a newborn.

It's believed '7' refers to the six children in the photo, plus Alec's eldest daughter Ireland Baldwin, 25.

Hilaria and Alec, 62, already share Eduardo, five months, Romeo Alejandro David, two, Leonardo Ángel Charles, four, Rafael Thomas, five and Carmen Gabriela, seven.