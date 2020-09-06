A mysterious freezer and a handyman: The new theory about Carole Baskin's husband.

Who would've thought when Tiger King was released in March - when we were just getting used to this global pandemic thing - that we'd look back and think, ah, simpler times?

The good old days when we were obsessed with a documentary about a zoo owner with multiple husbands, a (fake) music career and political dreams, all of which were ruined by his desire to kill his archenemy Carole Baskin.

Let's just, for a moment... ignore the following six months, and pretend we're back in March, where this bonkers series was all we cared about.

If there was just one question to come out of Netflix’s bonkers documentary series Tiger King (other than… 'Can Joe Exotic really sing?' and 'What in the actual hell have I just watched?') it was about whether Carole Baskin had anything to do with the disappearance and presumed death of her husband Don Lewis.

Exotic didn't exactly hide his hatred for Baskin, the owner of Big Cat Rescue. Throughout the series he threatened her, staged her murder using dolls and sent her live snakes in the mail… Before being found guilty of murder-for-hire for hiring a hitman to kill her.

But even so, Baskin came out of the series as the internet’s ‘villain’, mostly due to the cloud over her former husband’s disappearance.

The trailer for Tiger King. Post continues below video.

The series’ third episode was largely focused on the disappearance of Lewis, who Exotic and others in the big cat community allege was murdered by Baskin.

Baskin has maintained her innocence for more than 20 years and the case remains unsolved, but now another woman has come forward claiming she knows what happened.

A mysterious freezer and a handyman.

In an interview on CBS's 48 Hours Suspicion, Trish Farr-Payne said she believed her ex-husband Kenny Farr, who was Baskin's former handyman, may have had something to do with Lewis' 1997 disappearance.

And this has not come completely out-of-the-blue: Farr-Payne had previously informed authorities of her concerns in 2000.

In the interview, she alleged her ex-husband told her two days before Lewis was reported missing "Don's gone, and I don't want you talking about him".

Trish Farr-Payne. Image: CBS.