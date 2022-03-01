Just 8 burning questions we have after watching the Euphoria finale.

Warning: This post contains LOTS of spoilers for Euphoria season two. Proceed with caution.

Season two of Euphoria has come to an end, and honestly... I have questions.

Throughout its second season, Euphoria became appointment viewing - and the subject of the internet's greatest memes. The eight episodes continued to follow the alleged high schoolers of East Highland High School, as they navigated relationships, sex, drugs, and Lexi's play. It elevated the role of some characters, did a major disservice to others, saw another Emmy-worthy performance by Zendaya and followed many storylines, some of which were resolved, and most of which... were not.

Which brings me here. Will we ever hear about the suitcase again? Will Ethan thrive in a post-play world? Fexi will never get their happy ending, will they? (SOB).

Here are more of the unanswered questions I have after Euphoria's extremely confusing, very messy season two finale.

Will we ever hear about Laurie and the suitcase ever again?

Okay, this is my biggest gripe.

RUE OWES LAURIE THOUSANDS OF DOLLARS. HOW WILL SHE PAY LAURIE BACK? WHY HAS LAURIE NOT COME FOR HER? HOW HAVE WE NEVER HEARD ABOUT THIS SUITCASE AGAIN?

The season ended with Rue mentioning that she stayed sober for the rest of the year, so did the literal drug lord not come looking for her money? Was it a freebie? Is Laurie, whose actions suggest the opposite, actually the chillest drug dealer in all the land?

What was up with the timeline of the reconciliation between Rue and Lexi?

Towards the end of the finale, Rue called Lexi to hang out, and the pair discussed growing up without their fathers present. It was a really nice moment, in which Rue said watching the play gave her a newfound compassion for herself and everything she's gone through.