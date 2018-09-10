The reason Denise Richards' wedding dress has people divided.

Denise Richards got married over the weekend and we’re very happy for her, but let’s get down to the important part: the dress.

The 47-year-old Real Housewives of Beverley Hills star and ex-wife of Charlie Sheen tied the knot with her partner Aaron Phypers on Saturday in an outfit that shunned tradition.

Opting for a low-key ceremony just two days after announcing her engagement to Phypers, who was previously married to Desperate Housewives star Nicollette Sheridan, she approached designer Mark Zunino 24 hours before the wedding, which we think is very cool and chill. None of this obsessing over the design for months business.

The design he produced was not what you’d call a traditional gown, and we kind of love it.

Instead, she went for a strapless, silver-belted mini romper with a flower pattern and sheer skirt overlay.

Behold the speedy creation below: