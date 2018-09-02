Inside the complicated and notoriously private family life of Charlie Sheen.

In 2010, Charlie Sheen was at the height of his career.

The actor was the face of one of the most successful sitcoms in television history.

Then in January 2011, it was announced production of Two and a Half Men was on a hiatus while Sheen underwent a rehabilitation treatment program in his home.

In March that year, the show terminated the actor’s contract.

What followed was a very public and bizarre meltdown. During a number of TV interviews, Sheen made odd statements about being a “warlock” with “tiger blood”.

Then the now 52-year-old slowly slipped from the public eye.

Sheen’s private life, however, has always been turbulent.

The actor has been married three times. He has five children and one grandchild.

According to E! News, Sheen shares his first daughter, Cassandra Jade Estevez, with his high school sweetheart, Paula Speert. Cassandra was born when Sheen was just 19 years old.

Little is known about Cassandra, as the 33-year-old and her mother have chosen to stay out of the public eye.

Sheen then began dating Kelly Preston and the couple soon became engaged. In January 1990, Sheen accidentally shot Preston in the arm. She called the engagement off not long after the shooting.

According to E! News, Sheen told the story of the now infamous shooting during his My Violent Torpedo of Truth tour in 2011.

“I was downstairs early in the morning making coffee and I thought she was still asleep upstairs,” he explained. “And I heard a f**king gunshot go off. I thought, ‘She did it, she finally f**king did it. She killed herself and they’re going to f**king blame me.’