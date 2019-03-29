A Paris label is selling denim undies. We have many, many questions.

A trendy Paris brand called Y/Project is selling a pair of denim undies….for AUD $470.
Now, we know shouldn’t be shocked, we know that.
The fashion world recently brought us clit hammocks and ‘buckle’ bikini bottoms – we’re well aware of the current pushing of boundaries.
Here’s our review of the clit hammock if you missed that. Post continues after video.
Yet here we are….very, intimately, shocked.
I mean, WHO CHOSE TO DO THIS PLS.
Top Comments
They’d be perfect under those see through plastic pants that were on here a while back.