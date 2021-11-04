A chemist foundation and a $27 cult moisturiser: Everything Deni Todorovič puts on their face.

What I Put On My Face is Mamamia’s celebrity beauty series that takes you inside the beauty cabinets of some of Australia’s most influential people. From what skincare products they use to their go-to makeup tips, it’s a pervy look at exactly what they put on their face. And body. And hair. You get the idea.

There's a good chance you know Deni Todorovič (or better yet, follow them on Instagram) for their fashion.

The digital creator, activist and co-host of Mamamia's brand new fashion podcast, What Are You Wearing has a wardrobe to die for (filled with colour, glitter and sequins), and a sparkly personality to match.

But what you might not know is that Deni, whose pronouns are they/them, has just as great taste in beauty as they do clothes.

Listen to Deni discuss how their relationship with beauty has evolved. Post continues after audio.

In a conversation on Mamamia's beauty podcast You Beauty, Deni shared exactly what they put on their face, from skincare to makeup... and we took notes.

Here's all the pervy details.

Deni's skincare routine.

Before lockdown, Deni didn't have a skincare routine. But during all that time at home in their current base of Geelong, Victoria, they found one that works for them.

Deni's non-negotiable morning skincare routine consists of products from the sustainable beauty brand Biossance, which they've partnered with for some time now.

"It's such a joy to work with them because I genuinely adore their product," Deni told host Kelly McCarren.

There are two products from the brand that Deni reaches for daily, both featuring key ingredient squalane.

Image: Mamamia and Sephora.