'We didn't speak for almost three years.' Demi Moore's difficult relationship with daughter, Talluluah.

This post deals with issues including miscarriage and substance abuse and might be triggering for some readers.

Demi Moore and Bruce Willis‘ youngest daughter Tallulah has opened up about being estranged from her mother for three years.

In a post for Mother’s Day, Tallulah shared: “I didn’t talk to my mom for almost 3 years and during that shattered time this day [Mother’s Day] would transport me from fragmented pieces to absolute dust.

“I remember tearing up driving to work upon hearing a radio ad that cheerily recommend which ‘perfume Mom would absolutely adore’. I digested the entire celebratory nature of the day as an insensitive slight to MY pain and MY story,” she wrote, alongside a recent photo of her and her mother.

“However, my story changed. Through a metamorphosis of inward self reflection and a malleability to forgive, 3 years did not stretch to forever. The gratitude of that truth has never lost its potency. I am magnetically transfixed by my mother, if you know me personally you know the magnitude of her presence in my life.”

It’s not the first time the now 26-year-old has spoken so openly about being estranged from her mum.

Appearing on Jada Pinkett Smith’s Red Table Talk in November last year, Tallulah spoke about how her mum’s addictions adversely impacted her, and how it led to their temporary estrangement.