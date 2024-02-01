Demi Lovato forgot to read the room.

Demi Lovato has performed 'Heart Attack', the song, at an American Heart Association event for heart attack survivors and yeah, look, that's a big ol' woopsie.

Lovato was the headliner at the American Heart Association's Go Red for Women Red Dress Collection Concert on Wednesday, and performed a whole heap of hits including 'Sorry Not Sorry', 'Cool for the Summer' and 'Confident'.

But it was the 2013 single 'Heart Attack' that raised eyebrows.

"She was belting 'Heart Attack' in front of the Class of 2024, who were all survivors of heart attacks," an 'insider' told Us Weekly. "There was a video package played before the fashion show and concert where the women all shared their brushes with death via heart attack, how they were all saved during a heart attack — one has a pacemaker for the rest of her life. Demi was smiling the entire performance, and it was really tone-deaf."