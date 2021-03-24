The 6 terrifying things we learned from Demi Lovato's documentary.

This post deals with eating disorder and sexual assault and might be triggering for some readers.



Demi Lovato is not holding anything back anymore.

The 28-year-old singer is opening up about her personal struggles and path to recovery in her new YouTube documentary, Demi Lovato: Dancing with the Devil.

The four-part documentary pulls back the curtain and gives us "unprecedented access" into the singer's life including her 2018 drug overdose, shocking sexual assault and eating disorder.

"I’ve had so much to say over the past two years, wanting to set the record straight about what it was that happened," Demi says in the trailer.

Watch the trailer for Demi Lovato: Dancing with the Devil. Post continues below.



Video via YouTube.

The first two episodes of the documentary have already dropped on YouTube Originals on March 23 and the following two episodes are expected to be released weekly.

Here are six things we've learnt from Demi Lovato's documentary so far.

What happened on the night of Demi Lovato's drug overdose.

One of the biggest revelations to come out of Dancing with the Devil, was the circumstances surrounding Demi's 2018 drug overdose.

For the first time, we were told exactly how the events unfolded that night and just how close the 28-year-old came to death.

"I actually don't think people realise how bad it actually was," she says in the documentary.

On the night of July 23, 2018, Demi went out for a friend's party.

"I met up with some friends, we went to several different bars and around 5:30 in the morning I said I was going to bed but the reality was that I had called one of my dealers over," she explained.

"None of my friends knew what I was using, so I kept it very hidden from everyone. That was one thing that I was very good at... hiding the fact that I was addicted to crack and heroin."

The next morning, Demi's assistant, Jordan Jackson, went over to her house because Demi had a doctor's appointment that she needed to wake her for.