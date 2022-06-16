"It makes me feel exhausted just thinking about it." The reality of being the 'default parent'.

Are you the parent who knows when your child needs new shoes? Do you organise who does what after-school activity and when the fees need paying? Are you the parent who replies to school emails and sets up play dates? Are you the one who packs for the weekend away and books the babysitter?

If these sound like parenting tasks on your never-ending to-do list, then you are 'the default parent'.

A recent viral post shared by Mamamia about the demands of being the default parent made many women, like Suzanna*, a mum-of-two from Sydney, feel seen.

Suzanna works part-time 30 hours per week across five days, while her kids are at school.

"My husband is the main breadwinner, so he usually leaves the house by 7.30am and doesn't get home until 7pm," she tells Mamamia.

"He often works weekends too, so I am the 'default' parent and always have been."

On top of her paid job, Suzanna gets the kids up and where they need to be at the start and end of each day.

"My day starts by getting the kids up and ready for school, emptying the dishwasher, putting on a load of washing, making their breakfast, packing their lunches and driving them to school while my husband gets himself ready and leaves the house.