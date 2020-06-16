The Australian and international news stories you need to know today, Wednesday June 17.

16yo stabbed by group of men over social media 'argument'.
A teenager has been stabbed to death while walking near a shopping precinct in Melbourne's west, after being approached by a group of 10 men.
Witnesses told 9NEWS, the group were carrying knives up their sleeves and stabbed the 16-year-old yesterday afternoon in Deer Park multiple times in the chest and stomach.
The attack is believed to have been sparked by an argument on social media.
A 16-year-old boy has been stabbed to death after allegedly being set upon by a group of 10 men. #9Today pic.twitter.com/ITwgscdGzE— The Today Show (@TheTodayShow) June 16, 2020
"He's a good kid, he goes to church. He comes from a good family, a humble family. It's just so unfortunate this has happened to him," family friend Foa Galuega said.
The group fled the scene, but six were arrested a short time later. A few hours after the murder, a brawl broke out between about 30 people at the scene of the boy's death.
One person could be heard shouting "I'll kill you" while others yelled for them to stop. A police officer was taken to hospital and another man was treated for a cut to the head.
Footage of the second brawl has been posted on social media, showing people running into the taped-off crime scene.
"Major breakthrough" in drug treatment for COVID-19.
A cheap and widely used steroid called dexamethasone has become the first drug shown to be able to save the lives of COVID-19 patients, in what scientists say is a "major breakthrough".
Trial results show dexamethasone, which is used to reduce inflammation in diseases such as arthritis, reduced death rates by around a third among the most severely ill COVID-19 patients admitted to hospital.
Tuesday's preliminary results, which have not been peer-reviewed, suggest the drug should immediately become standard care in patients with severe cases of the pandemic disease, the researchers said.
A cheap and widely-used steroid called dexamethasone has become the first drug shown to be able to save lives among COVID-19 patients in what scientists said is a 'major breakthrough' in the coronavirus pandemic https://t.co/6AsjY0MHfh pic.twitter.com/DxJSx2kZjH— Reuters (@Reuters) June 16, 2020