The Australian and international news stories you need to know today, Wednesday June 17.

16yo stabbed by group of men over social media 'argument'.

A teenager has been stabbed to death while walking near a shopping precinct in Melbourne's west, after being approached by a group of 10 men.

Witnesses told 9NEWS, the group were carrying knives up their sleeves and stabbed the 16-year-old yesterday afternoon in Deer Park multiple times in the chest and stomach.

The attack is believed to have been sparked by an argument on social media.

A 16-year-old boy has been stabbed to death after allegedly being set upon by a group of 10 men. #9Today pic.twitter.com/ITwgscdGzE — The Today Show (@TheTodayShow) June 16, 2020

"He's a good kid, he goes to church. He comes from a good family, a humble family. It's just so unfortunate this has happened to him," family friend Foa Galuega said.

The group fled the scene, but six were arrested a short time later. A few hours after the murder, a brawl broke out between about 30 people at the scene of the boy's death.

One person could be heard shouting "I'll kill you" while others yelled for them to stop. A police officer was taken to hospital and another man was treated for a cut to the head.

Footage of the second brawl has been posted on social media, showing people running into the taped-off crime scene.

"Major breakthrough" in drug treatment for COVID-19.

A cheap and widely used steroid called dexamethasone has become the first drug shown to be able to save the lives of COVID-19 patients, in what scientists say is a "major breakthrough".

Trial results show dexamethasone, which is used to reduce inflammation in diseases such as arthritis, reduced death rates by around a third among the most severely ill COVID-19 patients admitted to hospital.

Tuesday's preliminary results, which have not been peer-reviewed, suggest the drug should immediately become standard care in patients with severe cases of the pandemic disease, the researchers said.