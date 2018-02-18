Celeb in 5: Sunday's best entertainment and gossip news.

1. It looks like Dean might change his mind tonight on Married at First Sight and WHAT?!?!

Strap yourselves in, Married At First Sight fans.

Dean is about to out-Dean himself.

In case you missed it, Dean is fake-married to Tracey on the show, but he’s also having a ‘lil bit of an affair with Davina.

During this week’s dinner party, Dean and Davina snuck away for a cheeky pash. They also agreed they would leave their fake spouses during Sunday night’s commitment ceremony.

However, a new teaser for the episode has hinted that Dean might be about to change his mind.

It appears that after hooking up with Davina at the dinner party, Dean went home and got “intimate” with Tracey.

LISTEN: Clare and Jessie Stephens debrief on Dean and Davina’s HIGHLY uncool behaviour at the dinner party. Post continues after audio…



The fake-married couple is seen waking up in bed together, with Dean telling the camera: “There is that fire in the belly with Davina… but after the dinner party… Tracey and I had fun, and it was intense”.

Later he talks about having to choose between the two.