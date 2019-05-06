Dear Christina Applegate, thank you for your face in 'Dead To Me'.

I, like pretty much everyone in my WhatsApp groups, spent the weekend binge-watching Dead To Me.
If you haven’t seen it yet, it’s the new Netflix show starring Christina Applegate. She plays a woman named Jen whose husband was killed in a hit-and-run. Don’t let the morbid theme put you off – it’s highly entertaining and Christina is equal parts funny and relatable.
Watch the trailer for Dead to Me. Post continues after video.
Her character, Jen, is relatable in that her form of meditation to come with grief is listening to death metal music in the car and screaming at the top of her lungs. Relatable, in that Jen’s hair sometimes looks like she’s tried to go that one extra day before washing.
But the thing I noticed most while watching was that Christina herself is the most relatable… in that she looks 47.
She looks her actual age.
She’s a stunning women in her late 40s who has glowing skin, with laugh lines around her eyes. She has a visible scar above her left eye and a few creases around her mouth.
My first memories of Christina on my telly are from my dad watching Married With Children in the late 80s and early 90s when she was in her early 20s.
I was searching to find out how she actually got that scar between her brows. Anyone know? Personally, I think she looks older than 47 and was surprised to read that she was only that old. I think that the poor lady's had a rough go of it. Failed marriages, stress, friends' deaths and finally breast cancer and a mastectomy. I'm not saying there's anything wrong with looking your age -- every face has a story. Filling it in with injections erases everything interesting and unique about someone. I hope that she has found true happiness in her current marriage and that she continues on to a long and happy life.
Christina has always been gorgeous and still is, but the writer doesn't even mention the fact that she is also a breast cancer survivor who had a double mastectomy in 2008.
Cancer treatment can be very hard on the human body, and also may have reiterated to her the things that are truly important in life.
Why undergo surgery that is not truly necessary?
If you have your health, and your life, who cares if you get a few 'laugh lines'?
Those lines simply mean you have lived a life worth living.