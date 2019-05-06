Dear Christina Applegate, thank you for your face in 'Dead To Me'.

I, like pretty much everyone in my WhatsApp groups, spent the weekend binge-watching Dead To Me.

If you haven’t seen it yet, it’s the new Netflix show starring Christina Applegate. She plays a woman named Jen whose husband was killed in a hit-and-run. Don’t let the morbid theme put you off – it’s highly entertaining and Christina is equal parts funny and relatable.

Watch the trailer for Dead to Me. Post continues after video.

Her character, Jen, is relatable in that her form of meditation to come with grief is listening to death metal music in the car and screaming at the top of her lungs. Relatable, in that Jen’s hair sometimes looks like she’s tried to go that one extra day before washing.

But the thing I noticed most while watching was that Christina herself is the most relatable… in that she looks 47.

She looks her actual age.

She’s a stunning women in her late 40s who has glowing skin, with laugh lines around her eyes. She has a visible scar above her left eye and a few creases around her mouth.

My first memories of Christina on my telly are from my dad watching Married With Children in the late 80s and early 90s when she was in her early 20s.