The 62-year-old woman who has been given the right to extract her dead husband’s sperm.





A 62-year-old woman, who legally cannot be named, has been granted a court order to have her dead husband’s sperm posthumously extracted in a last bid to have a child.

The widow filed an urgent court application right after the death of her 61-year-old husband last year.

Sir Charles Gairdner Hospital, where her husband’s body was taken, failed to make a “designated officer” available to help remove the sperm from her husband’s body, forcing the woman to apply for an order.

The woman was married to her late husband for over 40 years and told the court that they were planning on having another child after the two they shared together tragically passed away.

In 2013, the couple’s 29-year-old daughter drowned while on a fishing trip, and one year later, their son was killed in a car accident at the age of 35.