Dax Shepard lives the life of a Hollywood star. His upbringing was anything but.

Warning: the following deals with domestic violence and sexual abuse.

Dax Shepard is known for many things.

He's an actor, the host of the popular podcast The Armchair Expert (which most recently featured an interview with Prince Harry), the husband of actress Kristen Bell, and father of two daughters.

But there's a lesser-known side of Dax Shepard, the one that got him to where he is today.

Dax Shepard was born in Detroit, Michigan, to parents Laura Labo and David Shepard. They divorced when he was three years old.

When Shepard was a child, his family was on a tight budget. His single mum was employed as a janitor at General Motors, before working her way up to being an executive.

"As my mother climbed the ladder at General Motors and then ultimately created her own business, we had more means," Shepard told Forbes in 2018.

As a teenager, Shepard worked for his mum at General Motors, going from racetrack to racetrack. That's where he found his love for cars. (As well as acting and podcasting, he's one of the hosts of television series, Top Gear America.)