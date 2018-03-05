Married At First Sight's Davina shares "traumatic" few weeks in emotional YouTube video.

“I am back”.

With those three words, this year’s Married At First Sight ‘villain’ Davina Rankin made her return to social media.

Since the 26-year-old’s ‘affair’ with fellow contestant Dean was revealed, Davina has been at the centre of a media circus.

Despite having over 300,000 Instagram followers, Davina has recently shied away from public attention, and hasn’t posted online since January 29.

But today, she uploaded a video on YouTube declaring that the last few weeks have been “hard for her to talk about”.

“I’ve been MIA for the last few weeks… I thought my best option was to just switch off and disconnect from a world that I’m usually very connected to,” she said.

“I’m no stranger to it, but copping a rather large amount of hate is something I’m really not used to. And to be honest it really shook me.

“That’s why I’ve been distant and silent.”

Holding back tears, Davina then offered her thanks to her "amazing friends, family, clients and followers" who have stood by her side through her tumultuous few weeks.