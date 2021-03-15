8 dating myths you'll wish you knew in your 20s.

The dating game. It's hard. And as singletons know, daters can be a real dicey old bunch. There's so many rules. So many dos and don'ts. So much room for error.

And while some of these 'rules' might be legit (talking about your ex/discussing politics/saying you don't like burritos), there are definitely some silly myths out there that you need to just straight-up stop believing.

Because it could just make this whole dating thing a teeny bit easier on you and also make it waaaay easier to attract quality relationships in the future.

To help you get started, we spoke to one of Australia’s leading love and relationship experts Dr Lurve, to find out the most common dating myths you need to stop believing - STAT.

1. There must be a ‘spark’.

According to Dr Lurve, the whole 'spark' thing is total BS.

"This is a common myth I come across a lot! When people go on first dates, they’re usually searching for that lightning bolt of chemistry… sometimes that just doesn’t happen, and the connection builds over time," said Dr Lurve.

"At least give it a second or third chance to really understand if there’s chemistry or not."

2. Don’t date a person on the ‘rebound’.

Nobody wants to be a rebound - but dating someone who just got out of a relationship doesn't always mean that's what you're signing up for.

"People will tend to steer clear of dating or getting serious about someone that has just gotten out of a relationship. However, if you’ve met the right person the timing or the timeline really doesn’t matter."

3. Online dating is desperate.

There's surprisingly still some stigma getting around the whole online dating thing. Which seems pretty silly, indeed.

"Even in the digital age, online dating still has a stigma associated with it that it must mean someone is ‘desperate’. The truth is, online dating is an incredible way to meet someone, especially when we're dealing with something like a pandemic!"