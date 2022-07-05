No one is more shocked to still be in the running for MasterChef than Daniel Lamble.

As we near the end of this season's serving of MasterChef, there has been one cook that has remained a fave throughout: Daniel Lamble.

While other contestants have packed up their cooking utensils after crumbling in a MasterChef pressure test, Lamble has repeatedly gone up against some of the most experienced chefs and still managed to come out shining.

So what is it about this lad? Well, we've done a little investigating to find out more of Daniel Lamble's backstory. Here's everything we know.

Before he became the beloved larrikin on MasterChef, Lamble was raised just a couple of hours out of Darwin in the rural bushlands of Katherine, Northern Territory, as the middle son of three boys.

Growing up, he spent his days camping and fishing before he moved to Darwin at the age of 13 – an unfamiliar, bustling city where he felt like "a little fish in a big pond".

But his love for fishing was able to continue, and it's what sparked his curiosity for cooking.