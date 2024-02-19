From Julie Goodwin to Nadia Bartel: The Dancing with the Stars 2024 cast has been announced.

Channel Seven has unveiled its cast for the new season of Dancing With The Stars and hoy boy, it's jam-packed with familiar faces.

X Factor winner and pop girlie Samantha Jade, fashion designer and model Nadia Bartel and SAS Australia Chief Instructor Ant Middleton are among the celebs slipping on their dancing shoes this year. And we're sure everyone will be entertaining, but Ant Middleton doing the foxtrot? Sign us UP.

Here is everything we know about the upcoming series.

Which celebrities are appearing on Dancing With The Stars 2024?

This year's cast features a host of familiar faces, from celebrity chefs to presenters, and maybe a celeb or two hoping for a public redemption arch.

The full line-up includes:

Adam Dovile – Better Homes and Gardens DIY presenter

Ant Middleton – SAS Australia Chief Instructor

Ben Cousins – AFL legend and 7NEWS Sport presenter

Hayden Quinn – Chef

James Stewart – Home and Away Actor

Julie Goodwin – Chef

Lisa McCune – Four-time TV WEEK Gold Logie winning actor

Nadia Bartel – Fashion designer and model

Nikki Osborne – Comedian

Nova Peris – Olympian and former senator

Samantha Jade – Singer

Shane Crawford – AFL royalty

Julia Goodwin and Samantha Jade with their dance partners. Image: Instagram/@_juliegoodwin @samanthajade