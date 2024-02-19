From Julie Goodwin to Nadia Bartel: The Dancing with the Stars 2024 cast has been announced.

Channel Seven has unveiled its cast for the new season of Dancing With The Stars and hoy boy, it's jam-packed with familiar faces.
X Factor winner and pop girlie Samantha Jade, fashion designer and model Nadia Bartel and SAS Australia Chief Instructor Ant Middleton are among the celebs slipping on their dancing shoes this year. And we're sure everyone will be entertaining, but Ant Middleton doing the foxtrot? Sign us UP.
Here is everything we know about the upcoming series.
Which celebrities are appearing on Dancing With The Stars 2024?
This year's cast features a host of familiar faces, from celebrity chefs to presenters, and maybe a celeb or two hoping for a public redemption arch.
The full line-up includes:
- Adam Dovile – Better Homes and Gardens DIY presenter
- Ant Middleton – SAS Australia Chief Instructor
- Ben Cousins – AFL legend and 7NEWS Sport presenter
- Hayden Quinn – Chef
- James Stewart – Home and Away Actor
- Julie Goodwin – Chef
- Lisa McCune – Four-time TV WEEK Gold Logie winning actor
- Nadia Bartel – Fashion designer and model
- Nikki Osborne – Comedian
- Nova Peris – Olympian and former senator
- Samantha Jade – Singer
- Shane Crawford – AFL royalty
