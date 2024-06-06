'This is a cult.' The true story behind the Netflix series all your friends are watching right now.

Known on TikTok as The Wilking sisters, Miranda and Melanie Wilking amassed millions of followers, thanks to their popular dancing videos which also earned them a range of lucrative brand deals.

But, according to a new Netflix documentary, things changed when Miranda met her husband, James Derrick, also known as BDAsh, and signed with talent agency, 7m Films.

The talent agency — founded by Robert Shinn, a pastor at the Shekinah Church — is the subject of the documentary, Dancing for the Devil: The 7M TikTok Cult, that alleges the group of signed dancers were exposed to a cult-like environment.

Throughout the three-part series, it’s alleged that the glamour of the group — which ultimately included red carpets walks, television appearances and plenty of money — was a facade. Instead, it’s suggested the dancers were brainwashed by the religious leader, who maintains the agency is not affiliated with his church, and forced to cut ties with their families.

The series includes interviews with Miranda’s sister, Melanie, as well as their parents, Kelly and Dean, who share their feelings about losing Miranda to what they believed was a cult.

Watch the trailer for Dancing for the Devil: The 7M TikTok Cult.