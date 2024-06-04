The Wilking sisters had millions of followers online. Then one of them joined a cult.

Melanie and Miranda Wilking rose to fame on TikTok as a dancing sibling duo.

The Michigan sisters had, by the ages of 20 and 22, more than three million followers and over 176 million views.

As their star rose, so did the opportunities—they appeared in dance videos for singers like Selena Gomez and Iggy Azalea. They worked with NBC, Victoria's Secret, Nike, Cover Girl and numerous other brands.

They were as close as sisters come, as was their family.

The sisters both moved to LA to follow their dream, but would regularly call, text and visit their parents Kelly and Dean who also regularly showed up in their videos. Then, in 2020, things started changing.

The sisters' followers noticed a distance between them, and it was growing. Miranda wasn't appearing in videos anymore.

Behind the scenes, she'd met her future husband, fellow dancer James 'BDash' Derrick. Soon, James' videographer, Isaiah Shinn, introduced them to a religious group run by his dad where they were suddenly spending most of their time.

Then, on February 24th, 2022, Melanie, and her parents Kelly and Dean went live on Instagram.

"Today is my sister's birthday," Melanie began. "We're not allowed to contact her....we're blocked on absolutely everything."

The family revealed that they believed Miranda had fallen victim to a cult being run by Robert Shinn, founder of Shekinah Church. She was there, they said, with a bigger group of dancers who were all being managed by Shinn and his 7M Films talent company.