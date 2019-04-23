Celeb in 5: Tuesday's best entertainment and gossip news.

1. We finally know what Dan whispered into his shirt on Married at First Sight.

If you cast your minds back to the terrifying wine fight that was the MAFS reunion dinner party, you’ll recall the moment Dan – who was paired with Tamara but cheated with Jessika and is now no longer with Jess – was caught whispering into his… shirt.

(Aka his microphone).

Dan Webb, 35, was caught chatting to ~someone~ just seconds after Jules announced Heidi and Melissa would be her bridesmaids at her real wedding to Cameron.

It was brief, but undeniable, and the fans most certainly picked it up:

Did anyone catch Dan speaking to himself during the dinner party? Was he giving his body a pep talk??? Pls explain #MAFS #MAFSAU pic.twitter.com/myp9KdUNmi — Kate Lentini (@kate_lentini) April 7, 2019

WELL.

We haven’t stopped thinking about it since (we have), but Dan has now very kindly provided answers.

Speaking to fans in his Instagram story, he joked:

“Yeah, this was a funny one! I was like, ‘Mayday, mayday. Quick, get me out of here because it’s full of negativity!’

“Nah, what I actually said was, ‘I’ve gotta go to the toilet. I’m busting!'”.

That sounds like a lie, but OK.

