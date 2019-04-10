A 3-year-old boy accidentally locked his dad's iPad. Until the year 2067. 

Giving a child an iPad to educate/silence them is all well and good – until the child locks the damn thing by pressing everything a million times.

And in the story we’re about to tell you, we’re being conservative when we say a million.

Earlier this week, American dad Evan Osnos, a staff writer at The New Yorker, tweeted that his three-year-old son had been playing with the family iPad, and managed to lock it for quite some time.

You see, an iPad locks as a security feature whenever an incorrect password is repeatedly typed; and the more that happens, the longer the lockout.

Frustratingly for Osnos, his son had been doing exactly that at length. Which is why the dad tweeted a screenshot of the lockout period – 25,536,442 minutes – and asked his followers for help.

“Uh, this looks fake but, alas, it’s our iPad today after 3-year-old tried (repeatedly) to unlock. Ideas?” he tweeted.

The screenshot showed that the iPad had been disabled and bore the message, “Try again in 25,536,442 minutes.”

Uh, this looks fake but, alas, it’s our iPad today after 3-year-old tried (repeatedly) to unlock. Ideas? pic.twitter.com/5i7ZBxx9rW — Evan Osnos (@eosnos) April 6, 2019

That’s a lot of minutes; in fact, it totals more than 48 years. Not wanting to be locked out of his device until the year 2067, Osnos was open to all suggestions about how to address the situation.