"As a mother, here's what the mum who smashed her kids' iPads needs to know."

In one of the most relatable stories we’ve heard of this year, British television host and mother Kirstie Allsopp, 47, admitted on national television that she smashed her children’s iPads because she she was sick of them disobeying her rules about their use.

“In June I smashed my kids’ iPads,” Allsopp said on the Jeremy Vine show.

“Not in a violent way … I actually banged them on the table leg,” the Location, Location, Location host clarified.

If you’re thinking that’s a little… extreme… you’re not alone.

I don’t like to be judgey of other people’s parenting, but…I am going to say that despite Allsopp’s protest, smashing an iPad on the leg of a table does seem a tad violent.

It also seems like she was at the end of her tether – and we can all relate to that.

In the segment, the mum explained that she had established firm rules about the amount of time her two sons, aged nine and 12, could spend playing online games such as their favourite – the all-consuming, bain of many parents’ life – Fortnite.

“All of those rules got broken, and in the end I said, ‘Right, that’s it, I have to physically [break them],’” she said.

Kirstie Allsopp reveals she smashed her children’s tablets in front of them because they kept breaking her rules for using them. Harsh, or a good bit of parenting there?@KirstieMAllsopp | @TheJeremyVine | @stormhuntley | #jeremyvine pic.twitter.com/EFB4uctUmq — Jeremy Vine On 5 (@JeremyVineOn5) September 10, 2018

Allsopp then proceeded to smash the devices on a table leg – in front of her disobedient children.

Demonstrating the swinging action she used to achieve said smashing, the mum said cheerfully, “It was remarkably easy.”