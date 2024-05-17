This is winter's biggest coat trend you're about to see everywhere.

Buying a coat isn't as simple as walking into a store, trying on a style you like and tapping your credit card.

Think about it — this is a piece of clothing you will wear non-stop for at least three months. It's also going to cost a pretty penny because well... coats aren't cheap.

So then what do you do if you've tried them all and still feel unsatisfied? You reach for the safe (but still trendy) option. Trench coats are a classic staple item, but a cropped trench is a style most people don't gravitate towards.

Not because there's anything wrong with it, but because it looks intimidating to wear.

I get it. Cropped clothing can often feel juvenile, but trust me when I say that a cropped trench is anything but.

In fact, it's an easy way to look polished, and depending on your style will go with everything in your wardrobe. Dress it up by pairing it with a midi skirt and heels, or keep it casual by throwing on jeans and a T-shirt.

Oh, and you can wear it throughout spring too — talk about a double whammy.