If you buy one coat this year, make it a trench. Here are our 8 favourites.

Layering season is right around the corner.

And by right around the corner, I mean it's literal days away because this week somehow marks the start of autumn and how the hell did that happen? 

Autumn dressing can be tricky - it's not cold enough for chunky jumpers and blanket scarves, but it's also not warm enough to be walking around in a pair of denim shorts and a T-shirt.

Watch: Inside My Wardrobe | Coats. Post continues below.


Video via Mamamia.

But there is one single item that is always my go-to at this time of year: the trench coat.

There's a reason it's considered a classic. Trench coats go with everything, and that's not an exaggeration. 

You can wear them when doing the school drop-off in the morning, or if you're heading to the gym in your activewear. You can also dress it up if you're heading into work or a fancy night out. 

I'm not going to tell you what to do... except I absolutely am and if you buy one item this season, it should be this. 

Personally, I prefer a quintessential beige trench coat, but if that's not really your vibe, then there are so many options to choose from. Black, grey, cropped, long, the options are endless.

So, if you're looking to add a trench to your collection then keep reading, because here are some of my favourites.

Preview Layering Trench Coat, $90.

Image: Target.

AERE Organic Cotton Trench, $250.

Image: AERE, The Iconic.

& Other Stories Belted Trench Coat, $479.

Image: & Other Stories, The Iconic.

Belle & Bloom Manhattan Cropped Trench, $179.95.

Image: Belle and Bloom, The Iconic.

Forcast Katherine Houndstooth Trench Coat, $229.99.

Image: Forcast, The Iconic.

You + All Camel Trench Coat, $129.

Image: You + All.

Autograph Woven Suedette Trench Coat, $139.99.

Image: Autograph.

CMEO Collective Definition Trench, $180.

Image: CMEO Collective.

Feature Image: Getty.

