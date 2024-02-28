If you buy one coat this year, make it a trench. Here are our 8 favourites.

Layering season is right around the corner.

And by right around the corner, I mean it's literal days away because this week somehow marks the start of autumn and how the hell did that happen?

Autumn dressing can be tricky - it's not cold enough for chunky jumpers and blanket scarves, but it's also not warm enough to be walking around in a pair of denim shorts and a T-shirt.

But there is one single item that is always my go-to at this time of year: the trench coat.

There's a reason it's considered a classic. Trench coats go with everything, and that's not an exaggeration.

You can wear them when doing the school drop-off in the morning, or if you're heading to the gym in your activewear. You can also dress it up if you're heading into work or a fancy night out.

I'm not going to tell you what to do... except I absolutely am and if you buy one item this season, it should be this.

Personally, I prefer a quintessential beige trench coat, but if that's not really your vibe, then there are so many options to choose from. Black, grey, cropped, long, the options are endless.