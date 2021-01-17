'I signed into a venue on a COVID sheet. Then I received a DM.'

Let me preface by saying that the story I’m sharing today is just some food for thought. I am by no means forcing my reaction on anyone, and understand that each person will interpret the situation differently.

So, without further ado, let me tell you of a recent encounter in a computer shop a few weeks ago.

I had the first appointment of the day at a local computer store. As an obliging citizen in this global pandemic, I wore my mask upon entering and signed in. The strange thing was that the COVID-19 sign in sheet was in paper form. Weirdly counterintuitive for a computer shop, I thought.

Anyway, I signed into the shop with my full name, email and personal mobile number. Being the first customer, my name was at the top of the sheet. I handed over my laptop, chatted to the staff and then went on my merry way.

As I was leaving the store, a man was entering. He held the door for me to exit, I smiled and left. It was probably less than a two-second encounter.

Fast forward two days. I received a message request on Facebook. Weird, I thought. They’re always entertaining to check out. Usually they’re strangers spamming me and I delete them fairly quickly. I had an inkling it would be the same case this time around.

Guess again. It was the man who held the door open for me as I was leaving the computer store.

He sent me this:

Image: Supplied.