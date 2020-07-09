'I was made redundant because of COVID-19. Two months later, I saw my role advertised.'

Klare is one of the nearly one million Australians who have lost their jobs since March. She is 35 years old, and lives in Melbourne with her partner and their four children.

On April 23, she was made redundant from her full-time job. That date was significant because it was exactly one month after her husband, who worked in the safety department of a construction company, was also made redundant.

Klare worked as a receptionist in a car dealership. She had worked in the industry for the last eight years, both in reception and warranty roles.

For the first few weeks of April, she felt an ominous weight on her shoulders as the uncertainty of her employment lingered. Then her manager held a meeting.

“Everyone got called into a meeting just before I was leaving work to sign their JobKeeper form, but I was not involved. So I went home with the feeling that I was more than likely coming back the next day to get made redundant,” she tells Mamamia. “And that's exactly what happened.”

“The owner came in and said, ‘I've got to talk to you about JobKeeper. I've got your form here to sign,’” she remembers. “Then they called me into the office and they said ‘Actually, we're making you redundant.'

“I felt really annoyed that they couldn't find a way, even to just put me on JobKeeper, because I knew that it would eventually get busy. Give it a couple of months' time and it would start to pick up again,” she thought.

“I felt sad because I've never lost a job before, so I didn't really know what to do.”

In the midst of a pandemic, there was little she could do but immediately apply for JobSeeker - a payment of around $1100 a fortnight, including the coronavirus supplement which is due to end in September.

Klare started looking for a new job.

“I'm applying for jobs, knowing that thousands of other people are applying for. And you just don't hear anything.”