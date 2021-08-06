"I'm so f**king angry." The internet's longest list of things we're pissed off about right now.

We're f**king angry.

We're angry at big things and petty things.

We've tried so hard to be grateful and patient and respectful but right now we do not feel any of those things.

We're angry.

We're angry that a virus changed the world and that our only holiday this year was cancelled.

We're angry that there wasn’t any warning. Or maybe there was and we weren't listening.

We're angry that it feels like our lives are on hold. That our decisions are confused and that time continues to go by even though we're not doing anything. We're begging it to stop and to go faster at the same time - to give us a moment to breathe and to catapult us into another year, when life isn’t restricted.



But then that's what we hoped from 2021. Is that the lesson, universe? To suspend hope? Optimism? Years are going by as though we don't all have a finite amount of them.

We're angry that in order to preserve life we must put millions of lives on hold. That for some, livelihoods must be sacrificed. We know it's the right decision. We know Australia has done the best we can with the information and resources we have. But that doesn't mean we don't get to be angry about it. Sometimes, logic can't talk you out of anger.

We're angry about the rules. Then we're angry that we're not allowed to be angry about the rules, because the rules are keeping us safe. But no one likes rules. Especially ones that take away the very things that make our lives what they are.

We're angry at anti-vaxxers and how sure they are of themselves. But equally, we're angry at the way we shut down anyone who asks questions or expresses any worry, as though anything about this situation is normal or reassuring.

We're sick of all the talking and the fighting and the person on the internet who thinks they know better than the premier and, sometimes, on a bad day, we wonder if maybe they do.

We're angry at the protestors but also at how we talk about the protestors.

We're angry about the death toll. More than four million worldwide. Nearly one thousand in Australia. We've learned that to be angry, there doesn't have to be anyone to blame. In fact, often there is more fury when there isn't.

We're angry that we feel trapped - stuck inside this fortified island so far from the rest of the world. Relatives have babies and they marry and maybe they even die and they're not a plane trip away anymore. They exist in another dimension.