The Australian and international news stories you need to know today, Thursday May 6.

More local virus cases likely: NSW premier.

NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian has warned more locally acquired COVID-19 cases are likely after a man from Sydney's east picked up the virus.

Ms Berejiklian on Wednesday said the man in his 50s has not recently travelled overseas, does not work in a hotel quarantine, border or a health role and has no idea where he caught the coronavirus.

He also has not recently travelled interstate.

⚠️ PUBLIC HEALTH ALERT – NEW VENUES AND SEWAGE DETECTION ⚠️



NSW Health can advise that new venues of concern have been identified and others have been updated as part of ongoing investigations into a COVID-19 case reported earlier today. pic.twitter.com/dhtFBkrcdm — NSW Health (@NSWHealth) May 5, 2021

The man's positive result was recorded on Wednesday morning and NSW Health believe he has been infectious since last Friday.

"We have to assume there's other cases and our response will be proportionate as it always has been in NSW," Ms Berejiklian told reporters.

"Everybody in the state needs to be on high alert.

"Anybody anywhere with the mildest of symptoms needs to come forward and get tested."

NSW Health contract tracers are working to identify any contacts and genome sequencing is underway, with results expected on Thursday.

The man has a number of close contacts who are being tested and are isolating, NSW Chief Health Officer Kerry Chant says.

He also visited a number of venues while potentially infectious, she said, but had been meticulous about checking in using QR codes.