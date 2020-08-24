The Australian and international news stories you need to know today, Tuesday August 25.

Hong Kong reports first COVID re-infection.

A Hong Kong man who recovered from COVID-19 has been infected again four-and-a-half months later in the first documented instance of human re-infection.

The findings indicate the disease, which has killed more than 800,000 people worldwide, may continue to spread amongst the global population despite herd immunity.

The 33-year-old male was cleared of COVID-19 and discharged from a hospital in April, but tested positive again after returning from Spain via Britain on August 15.

Hong Kong scientists report case of man reinfected with coronavirus four and a half months after his first bout - the world's first proven case of reinfectionhttps://t.co/dTc5MQ6bxx — BBC News (World) (@BBCWorld) August 24, 2020

The patient had appeared to be previously healthy, researchers said in a paper, which was accepted by the international medical journal Clinical Infectious Diseases.

He was found to have contracted a different coronavirus strain from the one he had previously contracted and remained asymptomatic for the second infection.

"The finding does not mean taking vaccines will be useless," Dr. Kai-Wang To, one of the leading authors of the paper, told Reuters.

"Immunity induced by vaccination can be different from those induced by natural infection," To said. "We will need to wait for the results of the vaccine trials to see if how effective vaccines are."

Black Lives Matter protests fire up over another unarmed shooting.

Protests have erupted in the US state of Wisconsin following a police shooting of a reportedly unarmed black man, prompting officials to impose a curfew in the city of Kenosha.

The man was hospitalised in a serious condition on Sunday evening after police shot him multiple times, local media reported.