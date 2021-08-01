'Your kids usually destroy my place': The moment I knew my friend was toxic.

I first met Megan five years ago through mutual friends. She seemed normal and nice.

At first, she was very complimentary of me. A bit too much, actually. Compliments among friends are really sweet - but this was different. It never felt genuine.

No one looks that cute in a head-to-toe Roxy tracksuit with unbrushed hair on a quick trip to the shops while sick. (Prior to the pandemic.)

Unbeknownst to me at the time, she had classic covert narcissist behaviour, and I was the victim. In case you don't know, a covert narcissist is someone who has a narcissistic personality disorder but does not exhibit the classic signs. They’re usually more shy.

As Megan and I began to get closer over the years, the cracks started to show. There were little things that Megan would say or do that didn’t sit right with me.

She was always unnecessarily nasty to our friends and strangers. She’d always say something nasty about one of our friends, then cover herself by pretending someone else said it first.

For example, referring to my house, she once said: "My daughter doesn’t know how you live in such filth."

Yes. At times there’s been clothes not put away and a dishwasher waiting to be unstacked from the morning. But to say my house is filthy and then blame it on her 10-year-old daughter is not acceptable behaviour from a friend.

This was just one of a long list of horrible things Megan would say to me over the years.

I admittedly brushed a lot of it aside, or excused it.

My husband and I often fought over Megan. He thought she was self-centred and treated me awfully. I defended her. But at the end of 2019, after yet another disagreement with my husband, I made the decision to slowly back away from her. I began to see what my family and friends had seen for a while now.