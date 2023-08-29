Princess Mary’s nephew Count Nikolai was stripped of his royal status. Now, he’s starting a new life in Australia.

Royalists will be tickled pink to learn that Australia has become somewhat more regal over the past month after Count Nikolai of Monzepat has settled in and called Sydney his new (temporary) home.

The 24-year-old is none other than our Princess Mary’s nephew and hails all the way from Denmark. His father is Prince Joachim of Denmark (the youngest brother of Crown Prince Frederik) and he is the eldest grandchild of Queen Margrethe II.

While on the surface it looks like another case of the rich and famous (and royal) swapping their castles for a much more humble lifestyle, Nikolai has experienced quite a bit of familial turmoil over the past year. Could it be that all of the drama back home gave him the encouragement he needed to seek calmer waters?

Back in September 2022, shockwaves were sent through Denmark when Queen Margrethe announced she would be stripping all four of her son Prince Joachim’s children of their HRH titles. Nikolai and his younger siblings, Felix, 20, Henrik, 13, and Athena, 11 are now referred to as counts and countesses.

"As of January 1 2023, the descendants of His Royal Highness Prince Joachim will only be able to use their titles of Count and Countess of Monpezat, their previous titles of Prince and Princess of Denmark ceasing to exist," read the statement.

"With her decision, Her Majesty the Queen wants to create a framework for the four grandchildren, to a much greater degree, to be able to shape their own existence without being limited by the special considerations and obligations that a formal affiliation with the Royal House as an institution implies."

Watch: Princess Mary speaking about the need to champion women and girls. Story continues below.