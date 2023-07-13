'Hey, you.' Lea Michele has remembered Cory Monteith on the 10-year anniversary of his death.

On the 10-year anniversary of Cory Monteith’s death, Lea Michele has paid tribute to her former boyfriend and Glee co-star.

"Hey you. 10 years. It feels like only yesterday that you were here and yet a million years ago all at the same time," the actress wrote on Instagram on Thursday.

"I hold all of our memories in my heart where they will stay safe and never forgotten. We miss you every day and will never forget the light you to brought to us all. I miss you big guy."

In an apparent reference to Taylor Hawkins, the Foo Fighters drummer who died in 2022, she added, "I hope you found Taylor up there and are playing the drums together."

Monteith was found dead in his room at the Fairmont Pacific Rim Hotel in Vancouver on July 13, 2013.

There were traces of morphine, codeine and heroin present in his system, and the coroner ultimately ruled that the 31-year-old’s died from a “mixed drug toxicity, involving heroin and alcohol”. It was deemed accidental.

The Canadian had struggled with substance abuse since the age of 13 and completed three stints in rehab, two by the age of 20.

In 2014, Lea Michele announced that the title of her song 'If You Say So,' represented the final words Cory Monteith ever spoke to her.