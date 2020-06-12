Gyms, Pilates, F45: As indoor gyms reopen, here's how your workout will change.

Things are slowly returning to normal across Australia.

We can get our nails done, have a glass of wine at the pub, and in some states, people are back to the gym.

Indoor gyms are already open in the Northern Territory, Australian Capital Territory, Queensland, South Australia and Western Australia. Gyms will reopen on Saturday 13 June in NSW, then Monday 15 June in Tasmania, and June 22 in Victoria.

Celeste Barber shares her everyday exercise tips. Post continues below.

While we are all eager to get our bodies moving again in a space that isn’t a park or our living room, there are some new rules we will have to consider.

Here how your workout will change at the gym, Pilates and F45 studios post COVID-19.

Gyms

Although we all want to get back to our local gym as soon as possible, we have to remember that in order to keep the spread of COVID-19 to a minimum, gyms will have to change a few things.

Brandon Hasick, the Director and Head Coach at the BodyByBrando gyms in Sydney, shared exactly how his personal and group training facilities will be implementing new hygiene measures as his members return to training.