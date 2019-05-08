We just discovered a corgi cafe and we're booking our next holiday immediately.

If you’re looking for your next holiday destination, may we suggest Bangkok, because corgis.

Boasting corgi cookies and 12 furry friends running about the place (plus one intern), the Corgi in the Garden cafe in Thailand’s capital offers all the same things as a normal cafe with the added bonus of dogs to play with.

The idea was originally trialled in 2018 by Ms. Tanchanok Kanawong with five corgis.

But after one of the dogs got pregnant, seven puppy corgis were welcomed to the family, and the new and improved cafe (complete with a renovation) was officially born.