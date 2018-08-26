"I just had the worst experience": Constance Hall on being mum-shamed at the airport.

It’s fair to say that Constance Hall has dealt with her fair share of mum-shaming in the past.

From trolls tearing apart the contents of her shopping trolley, to fans attacking a post birth snap she shared – the author, blogger and businesswoman is a popular target for trolls online.

But this time around, the mum-of-five was met face to face with unwarranted criticism when she arrived in Bali for work with her partner Denim Cooke and their baby boy Raja.

Posting to her Instagram stories from her Bali hotel room, Constance shared how she had the “worst f*cking experience” coming out of the airport.

“I was being my usual self and like singing and chatting to Raja and he was in the baby carrier and we were having such a nice time,” she described.

Once Constance arrived at the airport, she gave her sister a call.