"We didn't get a prenup": 16 women share how their finances changed after marriage.

Stephanie

"We still had separate accounts when we got married but combined when we decided to save [to] buy our first house. It just became easier to track our saving and spending. We still had one or two accounts that were separate as I already had an investment property and my husband had a credit card, otherwise, everything else ended up combined."

Lee

"Combined accounts from the moment we got engaged! We've always had that and zero issues."

Dylin

"I will always earn and keep some of my own money. We put some of each of our pay into a joint account for bills and our mortgage is also paid evenly. There is intergenerational family violence in my family and women stayed partly because they didn’t have their own money. My late grandmother told me to always have some of my own money because you never know if you might need it. And I’ve never forgotten it. I also have friends who have to 'ask' their male partner to spend money as it's all in a joint account. I’ll never ever ask a man to spend money. All that being said, I’m not married because I don’t marry people but 20 years in, two kids and joint assets I’m in a 'marriage' relationship. And I will always have some of my own savings. I think all women need to."

Emma

"We have separate everyday accounts and joint savings and mortgage accounts. We transfer money into the savings every week, split the bills and the rest is our own to do as we want."

Ruth

"We combined everything and have no prenup. His money is mine and mine is his. We can both buy whatever we like but we are both really careful about money and always discuss medium or large purchases because it is the other person’s money too."

Sarah

"We still have everything separate (married three years) but it's never been a problem. We both really got into shares last week through Commsec separately, so it's fun talking about what we have, which has gone up, and what we're looking into. We both work full time - I'm more of the investor (more shares and crypto) and he's more of the cash saver. We didn't get a prenup but we own a house together."

Julia

"We're getting married in December. We plan to combine everything but each fortnight we will both receive an equal amount of 'play money' into our own accounts. We have separate interests: he likes mountain bike riding weekends away and bike stuff, while for me, I might spend it on haircuts and lunches out with the girls. And if one of us goes on parental leave, the one working will contribute to the stay-at-home parent's super."