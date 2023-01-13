Colleen Hoover sold millions of books thanks to #booktok. Now, her fans are trying to cancel her.

If you take a scroll through #booktok there's one author you're bound to see pop up almost immediately: Colleen Hoover.

Hoover is a 43-year-old American romance author from Texas. She had self-published a few novels, building up moderate success, but her 'big break' came from her novel It Ends With Us. The book, which Hoover herself describes as "the hardest book I've ever written", follows the fictional life of Lily Bloom, who witnesses domestic violence at a young age – with her father abusing her mother – before growing up and falling into a violent relationship herself.

It Ends With Us became the book everyone wanted to talk about on TikTok.

Fans were filming themselves reading the book, sharing footage of them crying in response to certain chapters and posting their gushing reviews of the novel – and the momentum has grown ever since. Readers wanted to post their own reviews and respond to others' thoughts on the novels and fantasies about why Hoover had chosen certain arcs and characters.

Hoover, in response, did what every other author would do if given the chance: She joined the mayhem.

The author began posting her own content to TikTok, feeding the frenzy by answering fan questions, giving insights into her writing and, to seriously up the ante, she started to tease a sequel.

Hoover expanded her It Ends With Us universe with a second story: It Starts With Us – a novel that Simon & Schuster report as their "most pre-ordered title to date".