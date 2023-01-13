Colleen Hoover sold millions of books thanks to #booktok. Now, her fans are trying to cancel her.

Have you noticed a new section of your local bookstore? One piled high with novels with abstract covers, and bright glossy embossed titles? One with a sign hanging confidentially above it? A sign that reads #booktok.
Well, let us introduce you to what the heck that means, and the controversy that has since followed.
#booktok is a corner of TikTok devoted to bookworms – a space where big readers can share the novels they loved, they hated and the ones they plan to read. It was initially classified as a 'niche' content stream for the social media giant – a little spot away from the dancing teenagers where book lovers could nerd out over their latest read – but the hashtag now amassed over 102.5 billion views and is now referred to as the 'biggest book club on the planet'.
Watch: 'I read books for a living. Here are the most addictive thrillers.' Post continues after video.